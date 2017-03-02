It’s an amazing cast. How does it feel to be working with such big-name stars? Well, I can’t say why everyone was game. It was so nice that they were because it was a real pleasure, and a real learning experience, working with each one of them. I think they wanted to be in roles that they could make something of, that they could really chomp on. They’re all such different actors. It was really fun watching them work with each other in every one of the stories – that was one of the highlights of it. It was a big commitment because we had to go to the far reaches of Montana in the middle of winter, where there are no direct flights. Laura’s a mum, Michelle’s a mum and James Le Gros is a dad. So it was a big commitment from them.