The Topshop Unique '90s Rave Scene

Though the collection was centred on the rave scene, now long dead in the UK, it was really about the present moment. As a high street superstore whose target market is teenage girls and young women (poster girl Lily Jean Harvey is 17, after all), Topshop Unique has to be about the present moment. With the see-now, buy-now capability – introduced last season where the looks we’d just seen on the catwalk were hanging on rails in a makeshift shop next door to the show space – the clothes didn’t have to say anything about the future because they’re already living in the future, being bought and worn now by the future generation, to future raves. And that’s about the most relevant any brand can hope to get.