To achieve the raw base, Alexander prepped skin with Topshop Glow Prime & Finish, £12 . “Our girl is a bit of a Manchester raver, so there’s Hacienda influences in there, hence the reason we’ve gone for this sweaty, kind of luminous skin.” The trick to pulling it off? “It’s about applying shine in the right places, so that you’re on the right side of luminous” advises Alexander. “It’s not grungy, it’s a girl who’s very evanescent and alive.” For the shows, Alexander admits she can afford to rub the Glow Prime all over the models' faces because of the lighting, and how young they are. For us mere mortals, she recommends applying to just the high points on the face. “So cheekbones, Cupid’s bow, brow bone and bridge of nose; and of course, if needed you can apply concealer beforehand for coverage.” Next up? A swipe of Topshop Contour Wand, £12 . “This gives a slight structure, but it shouldn’t be a strong feature” warns Alexander. To apply, forgo the sponge on the end and use fingers, she says. “Warm hands really help to melt the formula into the skin, making the finish natural rather than overly sculpted.” This was followed by a smattering of Topshop Cream Blush in Dalliance, £7 . “It’s an outdoorsy boy blush rather than young and sweet.”