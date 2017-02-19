Fashion’s month-long marathon has made its pitstop in London. For beauty editors that generally means buzzing around backstage to get the lowdown on the latest looks in the capital. But not for us. Well, not at Topshop Unique at least, because we were given exclusive access to their test shoot. Taking place 48 hours before the show, we spent the afternoon at Topshop HQ, watching the newest beauty trends unfold courtesy of hair and makeup royalty, Duffy, Lynsey Alexander and Jenny Longworth. We also got to swoon over model of the moment Lily Jean Harvey, snapped up by Topshop for the SS17 campaign. Here’s what we learnt… The inspiration behind the collection is cool girl urban traveller meets '90s northern raver. How does this translate into beauty? “Makeup-wise, it’s quite understated and raw,” reveals Lynsey Alexander. “We wanted to create a look that reveals what the girl is rather than allude to a certain season. So although she’s a traveller she’s still very British and cool. Think Kate Moss in the '90s, but with references from Helmut Lang’s most iconic '90s campaigns, where everything is undone.”