Millie Bobby Brown Crushed The Red Carpet This Season

Looking at Millie Bobby Brown's recent red carpet appearances, you'd think she's been at this for years. Sure, the soon-to-be teen has more IMDb credits to her name than most her age. But this was her first proper season of media appearances, and she handled the step-and-repeat like a pro — and in truly memorable fashion.
She likes Kate Spade New York for her cocktail dresses, and Edie Parker for her cutesy clutches. Like every other Hollywood star with an ounce of British blood in them, she has a soft spot for Burberry (particularly when getting dresses for a talk show). She Instagrammed her first pair of Jimmy Choos and taken selfies with Nicolas Ghesquière. She's already sat front row at New York Fashion Week — twice. Well, we wouldn't expect anything less from someone who was just signed to IMG. (And that was after she debuted Calvin Klein by Appointment, mind you.)
We could continue to list off reasons why Brown will totally be taking over the fashion space over the next few years, but the proof is in the pictures: Ahead, check out some of the actress' best style moments from the past year. It'll seriously inspire you to dress up — and maybe not shy away from a pointed-toe kitten heel.