Was Marc Jacobs’ Show The No-Frills NYFW Antidote We Needed?

There are a few consistent factors about Marc Jacobs' biannual show: It always closes out New York Fashion Week. It ( almost ) always takes place at the Park Avenue Armory. It always starts right on time. And as soon as editors take their seats, no one really knows what's about to go down. The ensuing catwalk action might not always be well-received , but it reliably gets people talking. On paper , autumn '17 was seemingly set up for spectacle: Per the show notes, the collection was inspired by the Netflix documentary series, Hip-Hop Evolution , and Jacobs' own upbringing in New York. ("This collection is my representation of the well-studied dressing up of casual sportswear," the notes read.) But the execution wasn't the elaborate production one might've expected. First up, there was no intricate set — instead, two rows of seats faced each other, a few feet apart, running the length of the Park Avenue Armory. Editors were instructed to put away their phones, as the show would be a social media-free zone . (Can you just hear communal gasps from the fashion flock?) There was no audio involved, either: The models strutted out, with the sound of their own platform boots clicking against the wooden floor providing the show's soundtrack. (And the running commentary of those invited.)