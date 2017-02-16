Story from Designers

Was Marc Jacobs’ Show The No-Frills NYFW Antidote We Needed?

Ana Colon
Photo: WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
There are a few consistent factors about Marc Jacobs' biannual show: It always closes out New York Fashion Week. It (almost) always takes place at the Park Avenue Armory. It always starts right on time. And as soon as editors take their seats, no one really knows what's about to go down. The ensuing catwalk action might not always be well-received, but it reliably gets people talking. On paper, autumn '17 was seemingly set up for spectacle: Per the show notes, the collection was inspired by the Netflix documentary series, Hip-Hop Evolution, and Jacobs' own upbringing in New York. ("This collection is my representation of the well-studied dressing up of casual sportswear," the notes read.) But the execution wasn't the elaborate production one might've expected. First up, there was no intricate set — instead, two rows of seats faced each other, a few feet apart, running the length of the Park Avenue Armory. Editors were instructed to put away their phones, as the show would be a social media-free zone. (Can you just hear communal gasps from the fashion flock?) There was no audio involved, either: The models strutted out, with the sound of their own platform boots clicking against the wooden floor providing the show's soundtrack. (And the running commentary of those invited.)
There is beauty in simplicity #MarcJacobs #BackToBasics #ThatsAWrap #DoneAndDusted #NYFW #MJFW17

A post shared by Matthew Bires (@matthewbires) on

There was little to distract from the fur-lined coats, the collared knits, and the minidresses being shown, all if which nodded to '80s and '90s streetwear culture. It was an unorthodox presentation, sure — unexpectedly (and literally) quiet. But attendees came to pretty much the same conclusion: The tables had been turned, and it was, perhaps, just what New York Fashion Week needed.

In true @marcjacobs style, his show today, which wrapped up #nyfw2017 was anything but what we expected...staged at a barren but beautiful New York Armory, the show was almost the anti-show (which I truly loved) with no music, photographers, fancy seating, or delays--with a start time at 2, we were out on the street at 2:09! Minus the frills, the collection, which took a page (or many) from the documentary, #thebirthofhiphop was completely amplified, as was the experience, which felt calming and almost meditative with each model's footsteps providing the only soundtrack. In the show notes, Marc refers to himself as "a born and bred New Yorker" and his constant blending of history with youth, fantasy, and promise felt like the local love letter we needed today, maybe everyday (at least for a while)...thank you, Marc ❤ @r29fashion #r29fw

A post shared by Christene Barberich (@christenebarberich) on

Jacobs offered an antidote to all the hoopla that too often defines NYFW (and Fashion Month in general): the noise, the embellishment, the exaggerated showmanship. By stripping his presentation of all of those pretences, Jacobs' designs could be appreciated. Everyone had a front-row seat (something Jacobs has done before), arranged in a way that put the audience in close proximity to the models as they walked straight out of the Armory and out into the actual street — a sort of full-circle journey from Jacobs' inspiration board to the real world, where the garments are eventually meant to end up.

When @marcjacobs asks you not to take any photos of the runway show and just enjoy the moment. Per usual @marcjacobs ends NYFW with a surprise. This time as we walked into the venue we were told not to take any photos. The models walked down the long runway to NO music at all. It was pure silence... no distractions, no phones, no added props... just the clothes. Perhaps fashion week has gotten to a place where it's no longer about just the collection? Thank you @marcjacobs for recentering our focus and attention to the CLOTHES and the collection. Reminding us what fashion week is truly about. When the show ended we walked out of the venue and funny enough all the models were out posing with their phones in hand taking selfies. I think the takeaway from all this was...There's a time and place for everything , so put the phones away and enjoy the moment. And oh.... the collection was ??????a tribute to the streets and the evolution of hip hop. #MJfw17 #marcjacobs #nyfw

A post shared by Chriselle Lim ? 임소정 (@chrisellelim) on

The finale wasn't merely symbolic of the collection — it was also Jacobs' last jab at typical Fashion Week behaviour. As editors were fishing their phones out of their bags, they were greeted by the fall '17 lineup, sitting back in fold-out chairs outside of the venue, snapping pictures of the editors. This cheeky take on art imitating life led to some very meta (and self-aware) content.

Marc Jacobs @marcjacobs FW2017 Finale

A post shared by Bryanboy (@bryanboycom) on

Lol @lineisymontero at @marcjacobs is me everywhere TBH

A post shared by Elaine Welteroth (@elainewelteroth) on

Just a few @marcjacobs models looking at some iPhone #content!

A post shared by Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) on

Well-played, Marc, well-played.
