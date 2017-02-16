Was Marc Jacobs’ Show The No-Frills NYFW Antidote We Needed?

New York Fashion Week is over and it ended with a much needed jolt of energy at the Armory. @themarcjacobs staged an excellent 6 minutes of theater--sparse set, no music, folding chairs with impersonal numbers stenciled on the back--an homage to early Hip Hop set in an urban cavern. It's hard to explain how happy it made me, but coming out of the show to find all the models against a wall of speakers in the street felt like the great, big, loud statement I needed. While this was happening Trump was giving his most unhinged press conference yet (which is saying a lot). We must take a second to enjoy happy moments where ever we can.
I am so inspired! The @themarcjacobs show changed the game again. Imagine the Armory (football field size raw space) with just a line of front row seats, no music and an amazing collection. From the accessories to the coats, shoes to sparkle skirts coming down the runway on beautiful, diverse models in silence. The clothes stood alone. Marc needed nothing but his beautiful designs to speak for themselves. He wrote a beautiful piece in the program titled "Respect" speaking of a documentary called "Hip-Hop Evolution" that inspired this season. I was moved and energized. Sometimes the removal of pageantry makes for the loudest expression that can be made. This is modern! Speechless.
In true @marcjacobs style, his show today, which wrapped up #nyfw2017 was anything but what we expected...staged at a barren but beautiful New York Armory, the show was almost the anti-show (which I truly loved) with no music, photographers, fancy seating, or delays--with a start time at 2, we were out on the street at 2:09! Minus the frills, the collection, which took a page (or many) from the documentary, #thebirthofhiphop was completely amplified, as was the experience, which felt calming and almost meditative with each model's footsteps providing the only soundtrack. In the show notes, Marc refers to himself as "a born and bred New Yorker" and his constant blending of history with youth, fantasy, and promise felt like the local love letter we needed today, maybe everyday (at least for a while)...thank you, Marc ❤ @r29fashion #r29fw
When @marcjacobs asks you not to take any photos of the runway show and just enjoy the moment. Per usual @marcjacobs ends NYFW with a surprise. This time as we walked into the venue we were told not to take any photos. The models walked down the long runway to NO music at all. It was pure silence... no distractions, no phones, no added props... just the clothes. Perhaps fashion week has gotten to a place where it's no longer about just the collection? Thank you @marcjacobs for recentering our focus and attention to the CLOTHES and the collection. Reminding us what fashion week is truly about. When the show ended we walked out of the venue and funny enough all the models were out posing with their phones in hand taking selfies. I think the takeaway from all this was...There's a time and place for everything , so put the phones away and enjoy the moment. And oh.... the collection was ??????a tribute to the streets and the evolution of hip hop. #MJfw17 #marcjacobs #nyfw