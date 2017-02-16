Was Marc Jacobs’ Show The No-Frills NYFW Antidote We Needed?

New York Fashion Week is over and it ended with a much needed jolt of energy at the Armory. @themarcjacobs staged an excellent 6 minutes of theater--sparse set, no music, folding chairs with impersonal numbers stenciled on the back--an homage to early Hip Hop set in an urban cavern. It's hard to explain how happy it made me, but coming out of the show to find all the models against a wall of speakers in the street felt like the great, big, loud statement I needed. While this was happening Trump was giving his most unhinged press conference yet (which is saying a lot). We must take a second to enjoy happy moments where ever we can.

A post shared by Stella Bugbee (@stellabugbee) on Feb 16, 2017 at 11:51am PST