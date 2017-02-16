The Fashion Week Trends That Will Show Up In Fast Fashion

We're not calling ourselves fortune-tellers or anything, but we've gotten pretty damn good at predicting which runway styles will make their way into the mainstream — as in, the Zaras and H&M's of the world — in no time. It's a certain combination of freshness yet accessibility that indicates a trend is going to be ubiquitous.
Just this time last year, we had inklings that puffer coats would blow up (they did!), and knew that every street style star would be sporting this blazer silhouette (it's happening). We spotted that forced off-shoulder look before every blogger started doing it, and even went so far as to say that velour tracksuits would come back (hence the Vetements collab, and now Juicy Couture for Urban Outfitters).
This season, we're at it again. To us, it's like a little game to place our bets on the runway that are sure to catch on, and we want you to join in on the fun. Click on to see the trends we'll be keeping an eye out for come fall, and check back as we update this slideshow from the international fashion weeks, too.