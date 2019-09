The Internet Doesn’t Even Know What To Do With Trump’s Press Conference

less

So, that was...something. In last night's press conference, Trump defended his less-than-monthlong tenure as POTUS — which has been marked by chaos, legal fights, drama over cabinet appointees, and the firing of his national security adviser — as nothingthan stellar. He also announced that there will be a new executive order on immigration next week and an Obamacare replacement in March. But he spent most of the spontaneous presser attacking the press. Viciously. A lot. He originally called the press conference to announce his new labor-secretary pick Alexander Acosta , after fast-food executive Andrew Puzder withdrew yesterday . But it quickly devolved into insults lobbed at Hillary Clinton, whom he is no longer running against, and at the press. He made statements like: "Story after story after story is bad. I WON!" He insulted individual news organisations, like the BBC. He stated his preference for "good" (softball) questions over "bad" (informed) ones. He called any mention of the administration's connection to Russia a "ruse." Our heads are spinning, but we're actually more thankful than ever that we went to journalism school. And we're not alone — many celebrities and influencers took to Twitter to express their WTF just happened?! feelings.