The Internet Doesn’t Even Know What To Do With Trump’s Press Conference

Up until an hour ago, the scariest thing I'd ever watched was Psycho. #TrumpPresser— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 16, 2017
That press conference was a sick, ignorant, idiotic mess of hostility and lies from Trump.— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 16, 2017
Hi, @realDonaldTrump. We’re the CBC. We sent you a letter on January 19, but you never wrote us back. Sad! Letter: https://t.co/58KiuHmITF— The CBC (@OfficialCBC) February 16, 2017
As a random black woman in media, @ashleyn1cole is happy to set up the meeting between @potus & the Congressional Black Caucus. pic.twitter.com/dvFrDvv9Ok— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 16, 2017
Did he just ask #AprilRyan if the Congressional Black Caucus are friends of hers?— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 16, 2017
Because we ALL know each other (& look alike) amirite?
House GOP aide, echoing many others, on Trump press conference: "bizarre and borderline unhinged."— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) February 16, 2017
"He should do this with a therapist, not on live television." -- GOP senator to @JohnKingCNN in reaction to Trump's press conference— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) February 16, 2017
So.. "SNL" is going to take Saturday night off and NBC will just rerun the president's press conference from today, right? HOW IS THIS REAL?— noah michelson (@noahmichelson) February 16, 2017
I've never seen a press conference like that, and I covered a government that once accused a puppet of terrorism.— Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) February 16, 2017
Mood after this press conference pic.twitter.com/gDN2aIgelZ— Colin Jones (@colinjones) February 16, 2017
Trump said "Hillary" twelve times during his press conference and "Clinton" ten times— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 16, 2017
The story ISN'T the press conference. It isn't his attack on the press. It's that Trump has no problem w/ Flynn talking sanctions w/ Russia.— Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) February 16, 2017
.@JakeTapper holds Trump to account after that bizarrely combative press conference: https://t.co/YoWlFf3KLv pic.twitter.com/kEazfto9Zy— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 16, 2017