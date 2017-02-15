Bella Hadid has been racking up the milestones. Not only is she appearing on magazine covers and snagging high-fashion ad campaigns, she's making the rounds at Fashion Week, walking for some of the biggest names in the fashion world, such as Chanel, Christian Dior, and Givenchy. While we'd consider her a seasoned vet — especially since she's earned plenty of miles on the runway and walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show — it seems that Hadid still gets overcome before she's about to walk out in front of the Fashion Week flashbulbs. This week, Hadid cried at two New York Fashion Week shows because she was so overcome with happiness and pride. The first incident was at Prabal Gurung, who showed slogan T-shirts emblazoned with "I Am An Immigrant" and "This Is What A Feminist Looks Like." Hadid walked the show wearing one that read "The Future Is Female." The power behind those messages resonated with Hadid, who was spotted participating in a protest alongside her sister, Gigi, a few weeks ago. "I went out and walked, and right before [the] finale, when Prabal was about to go walk, I saw him tearing up and I just started crying because it was such a beautiful, moving show," Hadid told Fashionista. "Everybody in the audience was crying during the finale; it was really, really powerful and I'm really proud of him. It was incredible." The second set of tears happened when Hadid found out that she'd be closing the show at Oscar de la Renta. She told Elle that it was an honour just to be part of the show, since it's a label that she loves and it has so much history, but the fact that she got to close the show wearing an amazing dress hit her hard. On Instagram, she wrote that being a part of the Oscar de la Renta show was "the highlight of her year."
Closing the @oscardelarenta show last night ????someeeebody pinch me!!! Walking this show, let alone closing it was truly a highlight of my year..it feels so surreal! I am so grateful ❤ Thank you to everybody at Oscar De La Renta @fernandogarciam1205 @tokibunbun @johndavidpfeiffer @natasharoyt✨!! thank you x a million ?
"I mean, literally, I also cried! I don't know if it's just a very emotional week, but that show has always been something really big to me. It's such an iconic brand and I've always looked up to the designers. I cried when I got the show in general, and then when I heard I was closing, I was at a loss for words," Hadid told Elle. Hadid's been in the modelling game since 2014, but in that short time, she's achieved plenty a lot to be proud of — including the honour of Model of the Year in 2016. With Fashion Week set to continue in London, Milan, and Paris, we're sure that there'll be a few more reasons for her to celebrate.
