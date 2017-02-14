The British government has rejected a petition calling for Donald Trump to be prevented from making a state visit to the UK. The petition, on the government’s official petitions site, has been signed by more than 1.8 million people, and the number continues to rise. The Foreign Office this morning released a statement saying it disagreed with nearly 2 million people's request, and that Trump would receive “the full courtesy” of a state visit to the UK. However, MPs will still debate the petition in Westminster Hall. "We look forward to welcoming President Trump once dates and arrangements are finalised," the government wrote. "HM Government recognises the strong views expressed by the many signatories of this petition, but does not support this petition. "During her visit to the United States on 27 January 2017, the Prime Minister, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen, invited President Trump for a State Visit to the UK later this year." It added: "The invitation was accepted. This invitation reflects the importance of the relationship between the United States of America and the United Kingdom. At this stage, final dates have not yet been agreed for the State Visit." There are rumours that the state visit could be moved to Birmingham to reduce the risk of protests, The Independent reported, but talks about the specifics of the visit are "still ongoing", House of Commons leader David Lidington said on Sunday. Campaigners from the Stop Trump coalition, including several cross-party MPs, said they will hold the largest anti-racism protest in British history, regardless of where the visit takes place.
