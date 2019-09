If there's anything we've learned from past Grammys red carpets, it's to brace ourselves for anything and everything. There's typically a lot of sparkle . There's oftentimes controversy . And, if Rihanna is attending (which, she reportedly is tonight), there's going to be some capital-F Fashion . Then you add Beyoncé and her unborn twins to the equation, and you know the 2017 broadcast was poised to be one for the books way before the carpet was rolled out.