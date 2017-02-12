If there's anything we've learned from past Grammys red carpets, it's to brace ourselves for anything and everything. There's typically a lot of sparkle. There's oftentimes controversy. And, if Rihanna is attending (which, she reportedly is tonight), there's going to be some capital-F Fashion. Then you add Beyoncé and her unborn twins to the equation, and you know the 2017 broadcast was poised to be one for the books way before the carpet was rolled out.
Though the Grammy's don't typically have moments as wild as Lady Gaga's meat dress or that Amber Rose jumpsuit, they do allow our favourite artists to pull out some pretty epic dresses (perhaps some of the dream gowns we spotted at Couture Fashion Week?). Because really, what are the Grammy's without a cupcake-esque Giambattista Valli moment? See our favourite looks ahead; we'll be updating our slideshow as more celebrities arrive, so stay tuned.