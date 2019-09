This Disney-Heroine Baby Name Is So Trendy Right Now

One of Nameberry 's hottest baby names of 2017 belongs to a badass Disney heroine. Moana, from the 2016 film, is number 4 on the list, following Tatjana, Alizeh, and Tahiti. Numbers 5, 6, and 7 are Ines, Seren, and Rosamund, respectively. The site measured popularity by pageviews, so these are the buzziest, most looked-up baby names. Moana means " ocean " in most Polynesian languages, which makes sense since the character lives on an island. According to SheKnows , it means "large body of water" in Hawaiian and Maori, which is a Polynesian language. We absolutely love Moana — it's a departure from all the Olivia's and Emma's out there, and has a rolling, mellifluous sound. Plus, who wouldn't want to be named after a heroine? Princesses are so yesterday.