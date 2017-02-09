We Are SO Excited About Michelle Obama’s Upcoming TV Appearance

Michelle Obama has only been out of the White House for about 20 days, but it's starting to feel like an eternity. That could be because she's away enjoying a well-deserved vacation and is out of the direct spotlight for the first time in over eight years. Just when we were starting to lose hope that we'd ever again get to see more than just occasional obscured phone pics of the former First Lady, we caught wind of her upcoming television appearance. And, the best part is, it combines two of her passions: kids and great food. According to the Los Angeles Times, this season of MasterChef Junior, which premieres tonight on Fox, will not feature Graham Elliot, who has served as a judge for the past four seasons. Instead, the fifth season will have guest judges in his place. So far, we know that some of those guest judges include Martha Stewart, a few of the Muppets, and — drumroll, please — Michelle Obama. Mrs. Obama is, of course, no stranger to cooking shows. In November, she appeared in a Food Network special called Barefoot in Washington with one of our other faves Ina Garten. Still, this is the first time Obama will be judging the food. Luckily, her first time won't be too difficult since MasterChef Junior is more about guiding the kids and less about criticising them. Interestingly, the Chicago Tribune reports that five of this season's kid contestants are from the Chicago area, which may give them some clout with Obama, who is also a Chicago native. But, we're pretty confident that won't sway her too much.
