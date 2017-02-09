Madonna Confirms Adoption Of Twin Girls

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. ?? Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! ????????????✈️✈️????♥️??♥️
There are 650 Orphans at Home of Hope where Estere and Stelle have lived for 4 years since they were 5 days old. Run by the generous and compassionate Rev. Chipeto and his daughter Lucy, Raising Malawi has been working with HOH for over 10 years since I met my son David there. If you would like to get involved by volunteering or donations go to. Raising Malawi.org . Every little bit helps!!! ?????????????????♥️