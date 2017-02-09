Story from Music

Madonna Confirms Adoption Of Twin Girls

Erin Donnelly
Beyoncé's not the only pop star with twins on the way. Madonna has confirmed reports that she's adopted twin girls from Malawi. According to Instagram posts shared by the singer, the 4-year-olds are named Estere and Stelle. She also shared that the girls were raised at Malawi's Home of Hope, the same orphanage where she met her younger son, David, whom she adopted in 2006. In addition to David, the music icon is mother to 20-year-old Lourdes, 16-year-old Rocco, and 11-year-old Mercy, who was adopted from a different Malawian orphanage in 2009.
"I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," Madonna told fans. "I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family, and my very large team for all your support and love." She also urged fans to support the Home of Hope.
Advertisement
"There are 650 orphans at Home of Hope where Estere and Stelle have lived for 4 years since they were 5 days old," she posted. "Run by the generous and compassionate Rev. Chipeto and his daughter Lucy, Raising Malawi has been working with HOH for over 10 years since I met my son David there. If you would like to get involved by volunteering or donations go to RaisingMalawi.org. Every little bit helps!!!"
Advertisement

More from Music

R29 Original Series