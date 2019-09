23 Bags To Brighten Up Your Spring Wardrobe

I might not be a regular clothes shopper (in fact, I rather despise it but that's another story ) but I do have a very healthy collection of bags. From Céline, Goyard and Prada to Marni and Chloé, whether they're on my arm or displayed in pride of place in my bedroom, my bag collection brings me joy every day. Trends come and go, and while of course there are seasonal It bags, a classic, timeless bag can transform any outfit and be picked up across decades. For me, a bag is a lifelong commitment and investment, and the only time I'll readily spend a significant chunk of my salary is on the exquisitely crafted companion I carry around every day.