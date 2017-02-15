23 Bags To Brighten Up Your Spring Wardrobe

About three months ago, I stopped carrying a bag. After years and years of lugging around unnecessary belongings every day, I'd had enough. Actually opening up my Mary Poppins bag and delving into the unknown depths, I found receipts from 2014, sticky makeup products I hadn't used in months, books, keys, toiletries, tissues, socks, snacks – you name it, it was in there.
In reality, all I really need for work on a daily basis are my wallet, phone, lip balm, Oyster card and keys, which all fit neatly in my pockets, but as a bag obsessive I've been known to carry an almost empty gigantic tote, padded out with a scarf, just to... well, carry a beautiful bag.
I might not be a regular clothes shopper (in fact, I rather despise it but that's another story) but I do have a very healthy collection of bags. From Céline, Goyard and Prada to Marni and Chloé, whether they're on my arm or displayed in pride of place in my bedroom, my bag collection brings me joy every day. Trends come and go, and while of course there are seasonal It bags, a classic, timeless bag can transform any outfit and be picked up across decades. For me, a bag is a lifelong commitment and investment, and the only time I'll readily spend a significant chunk of my salary is on the exquisitely crafted companion I carry around every day.
As much as I've enjoyed the past few months of liberation – being hands-free, seemingly less materialistic and feeling far more nonchalant and spontaneous – truth be told, I bloody miss a bag. A bag is not only functional but an extension of your self. Bright and embellished, simple and chic, oversized and ornate, a bag is an immediate insight into your personality and without one, I feel pretty bare.
For SS17, miniature bags in playful designs were all over the catwalks, from Louis Vuitton's iPhone case clutches to Valentino's lipstick holders. I vow to say goodbye to my back-breaking oversized sacks (for now) and replace them with something more suitably sized and colourful for spring. Click ahead for the best bags to brighten up your post-winter wardrobe.