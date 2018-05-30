9 Iconic Times Beyoncé Completely Dropped The Beauty Mic

There are regular people, there are celebrities, and then there is Beyoncé. She transcends star power and shoots straight into the hemisphere, where she exists in her own perfect universe — a world where bad hair days and skin freak-outs don't exist. Even better, she's often more than willing to give us a peek inside.
From red carpets and photoshoots to vacation shots and "Lemonade," the singer has given us countless iconic hair and makeup looks through the years. If you need proof — or just want to relive some of your favourite Beyoncé beauty moments — these photos are prime material. Check out just a few of her best looks, ahead.