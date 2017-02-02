We Found The Most Expensive-Looking Pieces At H&M

If you take out your figurative magnifying glass, there's plenty of expensive-looking pieces in the mix — and it's all in the details. First, we look to the colours. Believe it or not, it's not just the blacks and greys that can look far more upscale: A vibrant hot pink, periwinkle blue, or even silver can make a garment look like it just walked off the runway. From there, be picky about the little things, like zippers, buttons, hems, and washes; choosing the garments with circle zips instead of regular ones, decorative buttons instead of plastic ones, distressed and ruffled hems, and washes that have more of a vintage feel are all ways to make the piece you're wearing feel way more special.