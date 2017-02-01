Your 2017 Haircut Horoscope (& How To Style It!)

What can't a horoscope do? We use our astrological signs to help us predict and plan every part of our existence — from our sex lives and career endeavours to our vacation plans — and beauty inspiration is no exception. In fact, from nails to makeup, the planets hold more wisdom than you may think. That is, if you know how to interpret it.
This time, we sought out resident R29 astrologers The AstroTwins for help with our hair. Using some of our favourite cuts for 2017 (all of which were created by top stylists in L.A. and NYC) the cosmically-gifted duo assigned each sign a chop that will enliven, complement, or harmonise with the year ahead. Consider it the shakeup you need to make the planets work for you this year.
"We look to Jupiter, the planet of risk-taking and adventure, which will spin through Libra until October 10, shaping trends for the upcoming seasons," Ophira Edut, one half of the sister duo, says. Fret not, because no matter where you stand on the role of the planets, the cuts ahead are foolproof for every texture and lifestyle. Want even more? Pick up the AstroTwins’ 2017 Planetary Planner for even more guidance — then keep clickin'.