What was it like directing your first film while pregnant? For me, it felt really normal. I’d spent 15 years gearing up to this, practising on various sets and acting in low-budget, slightly more unconventional things where I’d been wearing more than one hat anyway. There are a lot of first-time directors who have never stepped on a set before shooting but for me it’s become like my office. I really enjoy the practical aspects of film so I forgot I was pregnant in a way, until someone said, ’Do you want to sit down?’ And then I’d go, ‘Oh yeah. I’m allowed to sit down!’ I don’t know whether it’s psychological but I feel like if I’d lain on the sofa and put my feet up, I might have felt more tired. That’s really interesting, so it became a kind of driving force? Well during my first trimester I was really quite ill, which really panicked me because I thought, ‘This is when I really need to earn money but I’m so tired that I can’t do anything.’ Then I got to my second trimester and had this burst of energy and hormones, so I decided to say yes to everything because I didn’t know when I’d have the chance to do it again. I was performing in a show in Edinburgh; I played a character on a live satirical radio show; I was writing some short stories for a horror publication; I was writing a feature film… things I’d normally say no to! I felt like there was some kind of sedative quality to the hormones that made me feel like everything was going to be alright, or maybe being pregnant gave me some perspective on the fact that it’s only showbiz. There were lots of positives, which I hadn’t foreseen. And then was the filming quite cathartic in terms of releasing any fear you might have had about pregnancy and birth? I certainly put the negatives I was feeling into the film. That’s what I hope audiences get from it – a sense of seeing all the stuff that you’re not allowed to do while pregnant being done. It’s a kind of satisfying wish-fulfilment experience. It’s so ironic because childbirth itself is a typical horror-movie thing – violence, screaming, transformation, blood – and yet we think that pregnant women should be mollycoddled. I wanted to show a powerful pregnant woman, because why should we see them as weak when they’re about to go through this huge thing? It was me punching outside the box in more ways than one; not just in terms of the lead character but also myself. I was saying, ‘I can do what I want even though I’m pregnant. Watch what I can do.’