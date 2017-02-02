Beyoncé Dropped Another Hidden Surprise In That Baby Announcement

Yesterday, and continuing into the early hours of this morning, Beyoncé gave us the pregnancy announcement to end all pregnancy announcements. As expected, there's speculation on the deeper meaning, what the timing represents, the viral commentary, and even DIYs to attempt a shoot of similar grandeur. Because, why not?
But, what you may not have noticed is that the shoot is, quite literally, a lookbook of nearly every beauty trend that will be huge in 2017. Yep, the gang's all here. From a swipe of undereye blue liner to long flowing waves and flower body makeup, the gorgeous images are more than just eye candy — they're a roadmap to the raddest looks you'll be seeing everywhere in the coming (nine?) months.
Sure, Bey and Jay are giving us two more Carters — praise be! — but this is another gift in and of itself. Ahead, a look at every big trend Bey predicted in the shoot. Bonus: You don't even have to wait for the due date.