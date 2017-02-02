Beyoncé Is Performing At The Grammys While Pregnant, Proves She Is Not Human

Update: Billboard confirms that Beyoncé will take the stage at this year's Grammy Awards. She leads this year's nominees with nine nods, including album of the year for Lemonade and record of the year for "Formation." According to Billboard, the nine nominations "extend her lead as the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history, with a staggering 62 nominations so far." She's won 20 already — that's a lot of Grammy gold. The last time she performed at the Grammys was back in 2016, when she participated in a tribute to Selma.
This article was originally published at 6:00 pm EST. There's been a lot of Beyoncé news lately — and it's only been a day and change since we found out that the queen is carrying royal twins. But because of Bey's spectacular birth announcement, eagle-eyed fans zeroed in on all the comings and goings of Bey's entire team. From makeup artists to photographers to the Beyhive's most illustrious members, people were looking for clues just about everywhere. That's how we noticed that one of Bey's closest pals, stylist Marni Senofonte, has been dropping a few hints today. Her Instagram feed is full of fashion inspo and behind-the-scenes Bey action, but it looks like the superstar stylist is counting down to something.
Yesterday, Senofonte posted the now-ubiquitous pregnancy announcement of Queen Bey in a veil and lingerie with the caption "TMinus11Days." Today, two images were accompanied by "TMinus10." Let's check the calendar, shall we? It just so happens that the Grammy Awards are happening in T-minus 10 days. Well, well, Serofonte, we see you. Could this be a cryptic clue that Beyoncé will grace the Grammys with her presence? Could it mean that she's going to take the stage? While pregnant? It wouldn't be the first time Beyoncé dropped a bombshell at an awards show. But we already know she's got twins coming — what could be bigger than that? We'll just have to tune in to find out — and check Senofonte's feed for more clues.
