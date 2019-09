Nike Condemns Trump Immigration Ban In Letter To Employees

Nike continues to give millions of dollars to various charities and youth programs each year, including a commitment to donating 1.5% of pre-taxed income to making a positive impact on local communities. In 2005, the American company became a UN investing partner toward the education and acceleration of young girls, and continues to financially support Girl Effect , which helps the proper development of female youth across 80 countries. In addition to Nike, several tech and Silicon Valley companies have chosen to speak out against President Trump's immigration ban, vowing to protect their employees. This includes Starbucks, whose CEO Howard Schultz has committed to make the hiring of 10,000 Syrian refugees a priority, and Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella, who is a refugee himself. "As an immigrant and as a CEO, I’ve both experienced and seen the positive impact that immigration has on our company, for the country, and for the world. We will continue to advocate on this important topic," Nadella wrote in a letter on LinkedIn . In a request for comment sent out to several LVMH brands by Business of Fashion , many of the industry's top American labels — like Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, and Tory Burch — either didn't reply or politely declined to comment. The only responses came from Steven Kolb of the CFDA and Diane von Furstenberg. We'll keep you updated on which brand adds its voice to the conversation next, but we're happy to see as influential and global a label as Nike come forward and stand up for what's right.