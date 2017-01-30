The alleged ringleader in Kim Kardashian West's October 2016 robbery in Paris has revealed how his team planned for the crime, and it's incredibly disturbing. According to French newspaper Le Monde, Aomar Ait Khedache, the alleged burglar, meticulously studied Kardashian on social media in order to obtain the information needed to commit the armed robbery. In a police report obtained by the newspaper, Khedache stated that he and his fellow robbers chose Kardashian because of the jewels she displayed on sites like Instagram. He says that the robbers were able to easily track the reality star due to her social media presence. "The jewels were shown on the internet, and [she said] that she didn’t wear fakes... the time she would arrive in France, you just had to look at the internet and you knew everything, absolutely everything." Following the robbery, Kardashian took a break from social media and from posting on her website. She returned to Instagram to share a photo of her family in early January. As unsettling as it is that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's social presence was used for nefarious reasons by the people who would later bound, gag, and threaten her at gunpoint, it was more than just her public accounts that gave the robbers information. Khedache alleges that someone "very close" to the mogul gave the criminals "precise information" about Kardashian's time in Paris. It's easy to point to Kardashian's public displays of wealth as the "reason" for her robbery, but let's make one thing clear: the only person responsible for this crime are the people who committed it. It wasn't merely Kardashian's jewellery that was stolen that day, but her sense of safety. Hopefully the investigation underway will provide some healing for Kardashian during this challenging time.
