The Malfoys Had A Harry Potter Reunion, Much To J.K. Rowling’s Delight

Me and the wizarding blond bombshell reunited and wandering around Universal's #wizardingworldofharrypotter extremely cognito. A welcome escape from the horrors of the world until we answered questions on stage and were reminded what the stories were all about: fighting fascism, embracing diversity and never giving up hope. Suddenly seemed a lot less fantastical. Still, huge love and thanks to all the Potterites who made it a glorious weekend. You're all brilliant - even the tragically unSlytherin. X

A photo posted by Jason Isaacs (@therealjasonisaacs) on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:17pm PST