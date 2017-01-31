The Malfoys Had A Harry Potter Reunion, Much To J.K. Rowling’s Delight

We know you've got more than enough Death Eaters in your life right now... but could you make room for one more? Lucius Malfoy is back on the scene, and he's brought his son and partner-in-peroxide, Draco, with him. Actually, it's just actors Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton, who played the sleazy Slytherins in the Harry Potter films, reuniting for a good cause: a Q&A for fans at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida. Isaacs, who has ditched his long blond locks and somber wardrobe, shared a photo of the reunion. Judging from the pic's caption, he's also adopted a very anti-Death Eater attitude. "Me and the wizarding blond bombshell reunited and wandering around Universal's #wizardingworldofharrypotter extremely cognate," the British star wrote. "A welcome escape from the horrors of the world until we answered questions on stage and were reminded what the stories were all about: fighting fascism, embracing diversity, and never giving up hope. Suddenly seemed a lot less fantastical. Still, huge love and thanks to all the Potterites who made it a glorious weekend. You're all brilliant — even the tragically unSlytherin."
Tragically UnSlytherin is our new band name, by the way. The Universal trip also reunited the Malfoys with Professor Flitwick and Neville Longbottom, a.k.a. actors Warwick Davis and Matthew Lewis. (The blonde woman appears to be Angela Jones, Lewis' fiancée.)
You know times have changed when Draco's giving Neville kisses. Ol' Longbottom was basically the Romy and Michele of the Hogwarts reunion.
And what did J.K. Rowling make of all this? She found the perfect emojis to express her delight.
What she said. But can someone invite a Weasley next time?
