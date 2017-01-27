While we were elbowing our way through overcrowded parties and complaining about Uber surges on New Year's Eve, the Beckhams were kicking back in a dreamscape. A £18,000-a-night villa dreamscape with a private beach, personal chef on-call 24/7, and infinity pool. Uh...do you guys have room for a few guests next time?! Victoria and David Beckham took their four kids to the Grand Sunset Residence at the One&Only Reethi Rah resort in the Maldives over the holidays, according to InStyle magazine. Celebrities from Russell Crowe to Tom Cruise have also stayed there — because duh, why wouldn't you. The family had their pick of outdoor activities, including snorkelling, diving, and daily yoga on a private sandbar in the middle of the ocean. (We hope Victoria ditched the heels for the yoga sessions.) There was, of course, plenty of 'gramming during the getaway. Here's the whole impossibly stylish gang — Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, David, and Brooklyn — doing New Year's tropics-style:
