As our news writer Carolyn Todd put it, the SAG Awards is the culmination of "America's most star-studded labor union." Every January, thespians, musicians, and cinephiles from around the globe gather to reward each other for a year well done.
Apart from the diverse set of entertainers and gowns flooding the red carpet, there's plenty to be excited about on the beauty front. After all, some of the biggest trendsetters in Hollywood will attend the show tonight. And if past shows have taught us anything, it's that there will be some killer hair and makeup inspo to be seen.
Ahead, feast your eyes on our favourite looks from the 2017 SAG Awards. Want a closer look at Millie Bobbi Brown's adorable 'do? Or Maisie Williams's oxblood lip? Well — news flash — it's all right here. Hop to!