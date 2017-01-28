The LGBTQ March Is Coming To Washington For Pride Weekend

Inspired by the historic Women's March, activist David Bruinooge has decided to organise an LGBTQ march on Washington on the 11th of June during D.C.'s Pride Weekend. Called the "National Pride March," the event is expected to have over 18,000 people in attendance, according to the Facebook page. "I was watching the events [of the Women's March] unfold on TV and I was very proud and inspired by all the women, the strong women in our country who were kind of taking this to the street and getting their voices heard," Bruinooge told the Washington Blade. "And in the back of my mind as an openly gay man I thought the gay community should be doing something like this to follow up on the momentum." While organisers shared through an update on the Facebook page that they are not giving any media interviews at this time, they are "overwhelmed by the positive support" and stressed that this will be an "all inclusive march." "Every identity, race, religion, age group, etc in our diverse community will be welcomed, represented, and involved in the planning, preparation, and participation of this march," the organisers wrote. Given that Donald Trump has already pledged to sign the First Amendment Defense Act, which would allow business and healthcare providers to refuse service to LGBTQ people based on religious beliefs, the future of LGBTQ rights in the U.S. is being called into question. Not to mention, Mike Pence, has historically proven that he does not support LGBTQ rights, which inspired a protest specifically for the vice president on his lawn earlier this month. For more details on the National Pride March, head to the Facebook event page.
