Justin Trudeau Tweeted Congrats To Oscar Nominee Ryan Gosling, Because Dreamy Canadians Like To Stick Together

Erin Donnelly
Yesterday, the Oscar nominations were announced. Meryl Streep racked up her 20th career nomination, securing her status as the most-nominated performer of all time. We can assume that she will not be receiving well wishes or a gift basket from President Trump, who has spent most of the month blasting her as "overrated." In fact, the barrage of gloating tweets he's almost certain to send if she loses on February 26 are already making us cringe. Meanwhile, in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is bursting with pride. The political heartthrob wasted no time in reaching out to his country's greatest export, Best Actor nominee Ryan Gosling, with a congratulatory tweet. To top it off, he wrote the message in both English and French. "Congratulations @RyanGosling on your Academy Award nomination," Trudeau tweeted.
Let's not accuse him of playing favourites, though. Trudeau also singled out Arrival director Denis Villeneuve, a native of Quebec. For good measure, he included a shoutout to all Canadians who scored Oscar nominations.
Now, if you'll excuse him, he's off to console Ryan Reynolds.
