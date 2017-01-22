Michelle Obama's approach to Donald Trump has always been "when they go low, we go high." She's avoided needlessly insulting the President, but she has expressed disapproval of his comments about women and supported Hillary Clinton. So, when she met up with Clinton at the inauguration, she made a classic Michelle move that stealthily acknowledged their discontent, while reaffirming their friendship. She'd just spoken to George W. Bush when Clinton nodded at her, Elle reports.
Michelle's face was very expressive throughout the inauguration, including when Melania Trump gave her a gift from Tiffany's.
Clinton also threw Barack Obama a wink as they shook hands.
Advertisement
It looks like he was happy to see his former Secretary of State.
Advertisement