Beware The Slenderman Tells The Story Of A Millennial’s Bogeyman

So, what's different about Slenderman? Why did children of the '90s only have nightmares about the bogeyman hiding under their bed, while Geyser and Weier, less than 20 years later, stole knives from a kitchen and lured their friend into being sacrificed to him? That's the question I hoped this documentary would answer. Thinking back to other true crime stories of the past two years ("Serial", Making A Murderer, San Antonio Four), I expected to watch the documentary and be appalled by the crime, sympathetic for the victim (who thankfully survived in this case), and, by the end, skeptical of the imprisoned's guilt — or at least, get some kind of plausible and rational explanation for why they did what they did.