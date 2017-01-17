We've lost count of the number of times President-elect Donald Trump has made a fool of himself on Twitter. His latest blunder? Mistakenly tweeting praise to a council worker from Brighton, England, rather than his own daughter, Ivanka. Trump, who will become the most powerful man in the world in three days' time, quoted an admiring tweet by Lawrence Goodstein, a Twitter user in Seekonk, Massachusetts, describing his daughter as "a woman with real character and class".
At 9:00 P.M. @CNN, of all places, is doing a Special Report on my daughter, Ivanka. Considering it is CNN, can't imagine it will be great!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017
"@drgoodspine: @realDonaldTrump @Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class."— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017
But Ivanka Trump's handle is @IvankaTrump, not @Ivanka, leading to a bit of a shock for British council worker Ivanka Majic, who owns the one-word Twitter handle and saw her number of followers double overnight. Majic, who used to work for the opposition Labour party, according to The Guardian, used her moment in the spotlight to urge Trump to take "more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange".
@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange. pic.twitter.com/kBMEGZYtig— Ivanka Majic (@ivanka) January 17, 2017
Majic also tweeted data from Information Is Beautiful, highlighting that 97.5% of publishing climatologists and about 90% of all publishing scientists support the theory of human-induced climate change. Trump has repeatedly denied the existence of climate change and even claimed it was a hoax created by China. Trump hasn't deleted his tweet or even admitted his mistake to his 20.1 million followers. The tweet has so far garnered more than five thousand retweets and nearly 27 thousand likes. Goodstein, meanwhile, has made his Twitter account private since the misstep.
