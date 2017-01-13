The Latest Kardashian-West Trend Is Already Everywhere (& It’s Been Around For Decades)

If celebrities aren't always starting the trends, they sure are doing a heck of a job putting them on the world's stage (er, runway). And for that, we give them credit. Hell, it's why we keep up with them day in and day out. Speaking of keeping up, we've noticed a familiar trend being shared between Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian recently that can actually be traced back to the '80s. And though we wouldn't call it a vintage athleisure revival, it's the freshest throwback we've seen in quite a while. Yes, even more #tbt than the comeback of the Juicy Couture tracksuit.
We're talking about the revival of black and red striped Adidas pieces popping up on and off the catwalk. Most recently, we saw it on Gosha Rubchinkskiy's fall 2017 runway in the form of a hoodie. Just a day or two before that, we saw it on Kardashian, as a full tracksuit form à la Rev Run and the late Jam Master Jay of Run D.M.C. And before that, West's upcoming Calabasas line that broke the Internet via Kim's lethal Snapchat account featured the aesthetic.
Ahead, you'll see every example we've found so far. And until we figure out what's caused the resurgence of this specific Adidas trend, we'll be mentally preparing ourselves see it all over NYFW come February.