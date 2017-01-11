Ivanka Trump Just Made A Major Announcement

It's Facebook-official: Ivanka Trump will no longer be involved in management or operational roles at the Trump Organisation or at her own company. While Vanity Fair first reported the news on Monday, citing Jared Kushner's attorney, Ivanka confirmed it herself in a Facebook post earlier today. The news came shortly after her husband Kushner accepted the job of senior adviser to the president-elect, and is likely an effort to fall in line ethics-wise. "I will take a formal leave of absence from The Trump Organisation and my eponymous apparel and accessories brand," she wrote, adding that she has appointed fashion-industry veteran Abigail Klem, who was previously the company's chief brand officer, as its new president. As Donald Trump stated in his press conference this morning, his sons Don Jr. and Eric will oversee the Trump Organisation. Ivanka and Kushner will move to Washington, D.C., with their three children. "I plan to take time to settle our three young children into their new home and schools," she wrote. It's as of yet unclear what her role will be in the White House, though she's been criticised for some of her involvement in the transition, such as when she met with the prime minister of Japan. Her statement seems to indicate that she plans to be involved in women's issues, which she has alluded to during the campaign. We are looking forward to learning more about the specifics soon. "I'm grateful for the overwhelming amount of outreach I've received from people all across America who have shared their stories and offered to extend their ideas and expertise in the areas I am deeply passionate about, including the education and empowerment of women and girls; levelling the playing field for female entrepreneurs and job creators; and unleashing the potential of women in the workplace," she wrote. "I am eager to hear more from them as I determine the most impactful and appropriate ways for me to serve our country." You can read Ivanka's Facebook post in its entirety below.
