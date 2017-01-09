Harry Potter fans, hold on to your wizard hats! If you're looking for a magical travel adventure, the Llety Cynin bed-and-breakfast in South Wales is your ticket aboard Hogwarts Express. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of J.K. Rowling's first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone — and the 10th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the series' final book — the b-and-b is pulling out all the stops. This means planning a twice-weekly Wizard's Tea event to take place throughout 2017, transforming its living and dining spaces into Great Halls and Common Rooms, and creating themed menus that feature delicacies like Hot Butter Beer, as Cosmopolitan U.K. reports. The hotel has also created a special Overnight Family Package that includes entrance to the tea event and "a free Harry Potter-related book for each child to keep and take home." As you'll see below, the very first Wizard's Tea was geeky fun at its best.
Upon arrival, guests are sorted into Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw, and sit in a common room set up like the Great Hall that's covered in Hogwarts emblems.
#Win #WizardsTea inspired by #harrypotter at Llety Cynin. Today only. Enter below. #gryffindor #hufflepuff #slytherin #ravenclaw #hogwartsschoolofwitchcraftandwizardry #hogwarts #AfternoonTea #themedtea #harrypotter2017 #20thanniversaryofthephilosophersstone #20yearsofpotter http://www.walesonline.co.uk/special-features/win-wizards-tea-four-llety-12274483?service=responsive
Appropriately (and adorably), the food is served in owl cages. The kids' menu includes chocolate frogs, while the adults get gamekeepers' rock cakes and so much more.
Here's the adults menu for our #WizardsTea inspired by #harrypotter We have a round of sandwiches, #PumpkinPasties #MandrakeCake #rockcakes #treacletart with clotted cream, and #AuntPetunia #trifle Just £15.95. Vouchers are now available for Christmas Gifts. Starting on the 7th of January. 01994 232773
Intrigued? Find out how to book on Llety Cynin's website, or send the b-and-b a message on Facebook.
