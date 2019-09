Harry Potter fans, hold on to your wizard hats! If you're looking for a magical travel adventure, the Llety Cynin bed-and-breakfast in South Wales is your ticket aboard Hogwarts Express. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of J.K. Rowling's first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone — and the 10th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the series' final book — the b-and-b is pulling out all the stops. This means planning a twice-weekly Wizard's Tea event to take place throughout 2017, transforming its living and dining spaces into Great Halls and Common Rooms, and creating themed menus that feature delicacies like Hot Butter Beer, as Cosmopolitan U.K. reports. The hotel has also created a special Overnight Family Package that includes entrance to the tea event and "a free Harry Potter-related book for each child to keep and take home." As you'll see below, the very first Wizard's Tea was geeky fun at its best.