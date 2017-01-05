What People Wore To A Music Festival Held In A 17th Century Indian Palace

Here's the set-up: Three days in the desert, standing (or sitting) in clusters, listening to rock bands, and sipping on sun-warmed beer. It’s an environment you generally credit to Coachella, the mother of all outdoor music festivals, held twice a year in Indio, California. But Coachella doesn’t hold a monopoly on the kind of vibes these events try to achieve: a bohemian utopia characterised by 24/7 sensory overload (even without the presence hallucinogens or a stadium sound system). We pose that some places might even do it better, like Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.