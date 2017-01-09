The Weird Thing That Makes Mandy Moore Break Out — & How She Deals



We adore your ‘70s beauty look on This Is Us. Who is your ‘70s beauty icon and do you keep her in mind when you're getting ready to play your character?

Personally, I’m obsessed with how a lot of my favourite musicians looked in the '70s and '80s — Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks, even Meryl Streep — but considering I play a mom of three, I’m not sure how much of their looks I can incorporate into how my character looks. Do you have any ‘70s hair or makeup trends that you really love? Have you adopted any into your normal beauty routine?

Since I cut bangs before the season started and I’ve been trying to grow them out, they’re at that perfect, awkward-but-not-quite-long-enough-to-blend-into-my-hair stage which works out well for the character. I can’t help but have feathery hair on and off camera right now! In terms of makeup, I’m not going to lie — I do love a little coloured shadow.