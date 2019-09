The Weird Thing That Makes Mandy Moore Break Out — & How She Deals

Honestly, I’m excited to get older and I’d be lucky to age as gracefully as Rebecca does. The show's prosthetic makeup process, while pretty taxing and long, is always fun. I think the only downside is it wreaks havoc on my skin! I have extremely sensitive skin and it does not like being in prosthetics for 16 hours a day, three days in a row. So if that’s the case, I need to get in for facial immediately or my skin goes crazy.It takes between three to four hours to do the prosthetic makeup for the show. There’s a lot of moving around and contorting my body to stretch my [the prosthetic] skin, so I can’t really sleep. I try to participate and help blowdry the glue. I also just keep quiet and zen so I don’t go crazy [laughs].I am obsessed with Julie Hewett’s Camellia Ruby Balm . It looks bright pink, but gives the perfect tint on the lips and it’s pretty much all I wear for my character in 1988, but now I use it in my day-to-day life, too.Milo has as many different looks as I do, so there’s a lot of fun in the hair and makeup trailer with all of his fake facial hair. There’s always a lot of joking about showing up to set [to find] Milo in my wigs or extensions and me in his goatee or beard. The material is so heavy and emotional that we have to find ways to keep ourselves laughing and entertained.Damn. Sterling [K. Brown, her co-star] really called me out on this. So much of our jobs consist of waiting and trying to stay present and ready to go at a moment’s notice, so sometimes to get the energy flowing, I throw my arms out in front of me in a sharp movement to remind my body and mind to wake up and work together. We all have our own little things we do to prepare ourselves for the job at hand, so I don’t think anyone thinks it’s weird!