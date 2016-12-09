Cast photos are always a chummy affair. And for a show like This Is Us — in which different sets of actors play the same characters at different ages — getting all the members of the on-screen family in one frame is quite an accomplishment. But thanks to Milo Ventimiglia's long arms and expert selfie-taking skills, we've got an incredibly epic photo of the Pearsons, young and old.
Mandy Moore and Ventimiglia, who play parents Rebecca and Jack Pearson on the hit series — which just had its midseason finale this week — are in the picture, of course. And they are joined by two sets of their characters' three children. In the front row, there's Lonnie Chavis, Parker Bates, and Mackenzie Hancsicsak from left to right. They play Randall, Kevin, and Kate, respectively, at age 9. Behind them are actors Logan Shroyer, Niles Fitch, and Hannah Zeile, who play the teenage versions of the children.
Advertisement
Since they're playing the same characters in different times, the six actors never share the screen, obviously. But judging by this picture, they're just like family on set. The only way This Is Us can top this? Get the adult Randall, Kevin, and Kate in there. We're waiting!
Seeing double.... #thisisus pic.twitter.com/duRPTwGSY6— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) December 9, 2016
And the photo of the photo @TheMandyMoore...#ThisIsUs. MV pic.twitter.com/QWaJhGZKVN— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) December 9, 2016
Advertisement