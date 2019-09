Joseph Fiennes As Michael Jackson Is Completely Bonkers

There's been something of a minor uproar around Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson in an upcoming comedy. Astute observers have noted that Fiennes is a white man and that Jackson was a Black man. Obviously, a white actor playing a Black man is not ideal. Fiennes was straightforward about his decision to take the role in February. “The decision with the casting and the producers — I wrangled with it, I was confused and shocked at what might come my way, and I knew the sensitivity, especially to Michael’s fans and to Michael’s family,” he told The Hollywood Reporter . “This is quite right, why people are up in arms. I’m a full believer in making the playing field fair. When it is fair, we can have a conversation about this project and it wouldn’t cause outrage.” The film, Urban Myths, involves a possibly apocryphal incident in which Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, and Marlon Brando go on a road trip after 9/11. The Vanity Fair piece takes Corey Feldman as its source. Watch the trailer. Words fail.