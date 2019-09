If Ryan Gosling’s Speech Was Sexist, What Isn’t?

I’m nervous about this article, so I’m just going to come out and say it: I, Jack Colman, may very well be a sexist pig. The epiphany occurred on Sunday night, while watching clips from the Golden Globes. I’d tuned in predominantly to find out how I should be doing my hair these days and to identify who in the audience didn’t clap during Meryl Streep’s anti-Trump speech, but it was Ryan Gosling’s acceptance of his award for Best Actor that caught my attention. He acknowledged that while he was out having fun making La La Land, his partner was at home looking after a daughter, an unborn baby and a dying brother. If she hadn’t taken all that on, he said, he wouldn’t be on stage at that moment. I thought to myself, “He’s a nice lad, that Gosling. I can understand why he’s loved by the majority of female homo sapiens.” Imagine my surprise, then, when a few moments later, I discovered an article in The Independent informing me that Gosling’s speech was in fact detestably sexist. I read through, slack-jawed with confusion, and found this: "I can’t help but feel that Eva Mendes, an award-winning actor in her own right, took one for the team and provided the emotional labour needed for Gosling to further his own career." I blinked. A voice in my head said, “Well duh!” That’s exactly what she did. Wait, what, hang on, is that sexism? I thought that’s what mature couples were supposed to do: work together for the good of the family unit. I read on: "…the decision to put her career on the back burner for the sake of her husband’s was hers," said the journalist, "but why did she have to make that decision to begin with?" I blinked twice. “Well she didn’t have to,” I thought, “but they do have a kid that needs taking care of, and that’s harder to do if both parents are away for work.” The journalist seemed to presume that the job was one Mendes got saddled with because Hollywood doesn’t offer female actors as many roles as it does men. Dare I say it, it didn’t seem unimaginable to me that maybe she actually preferred to raise her daughter and care for her brother herself, rather than hand them over to strangers while she went out to make some movie. Why should it be presumed to be a sacrifice? Then came the line that really twisted my guts: "…women are taught to be self-less and to care, and more often than not, feel an obligation to do so. It is something that is expected of women, and valorising it perpetuates this as an ideal that women have to live up to, and often make sacrifices for."