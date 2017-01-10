If Ryan Gosling’s Speech Was Sexist, What Isn’t?

Maybe I don’t have to be sexist. Can I not just be a bit of an idiot instead? Men, it’s no secret, don’t always understand the opposite sex. We frequently cause justified offence, some maliciously, some recklessly, some innocently, but a lot of us – not all, I’m sure, but a lot of us – are trying. Often, the best we can do is simply to show that we genuinely care for and appreciate the women in our lives. That’s what I saw Gosling attempting to do in his speech. Does he deserve to be vilified for it? Presumably many actresses have partners who are accustomed to the support role. If Meryl Streep had made a similar dedication to her husband, would anyone have bothered to comment? The saddest thing for me about the article, is the blatant inference that women who leave work in order to raise children should be pitied. For the love of God, they could have had careers – careers, I tell you! – but instead they’ve been cruelly forced to abandon them, degrading themselves with the menial task of raising a human being to adulthood. Why are we determined to view it as the worst option? Are there no full-time mums out there laughing as they watch us scurrying off to work and grovelling to our bosses? Is it not possible that somewhere on a dusty Hollywood set there is a male actor moping around wishing he was with his kids and that his wife was out signing autographs and raking in cash for the family? My wife gave up a prestigious career in favour of running her own business from home, purely so that she could be with her children when the time came. As a result of this lifestyle choice she occasionally experiences belittlement, mockery, feelings of inferiority or inadequacy. The culprits aren’t men; they’re other women. It’s women who tell her what a shame it is, what a waste. It’s women who let that flicker of snide supremacy cross their faces, who manage to smilingly hint at their own grander ambition. After all, whose words (if any) is Eva Mendes more likely to be offended by: her partner’s, or the woman who supposedly came to her defence?