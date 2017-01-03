It's never too late for a "hey girl" moment. The late, great Debbie Reynolds received hers last night. Ryan Gosling paid tribute to the legendary actress, who died on December 29, while accepting the Vanguard Award on behalf of his film La La Land at the Palm Springs Film Festival on January 2. The actor credited Reynolds' work in the 1952 musical Singin' in the Rain as an "inspiration" for La La Land's elaborate dance sequences. "I wish I could've said this in person, but I'd like to thank Debbie Reynolds for her wonderful career of work," Gosling said in his speech yesterday, Entertainment Tonight reports. "She was an inspiration to us every day. We watched Singin' in the Rain every day for inspiration, and she was a truly unparalleled talent. So I thank her for all of that inspiration." Watching Singin' in the Rain every day? Sounds like the perfect way to spend the rest of your winter break...
Here's @RyanGosling getting the award for @LaLaLand at @PSFilmFest in #PalmSprings. #PSIFF17 #FilmFestival pic.twitter.com/IX4G0JyUWB— Scott Eddy (@MrScottEddy) January 3, 2017
