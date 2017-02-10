Greta Gerwig Gets Real About Periods In This Exclusive 20th Century Women Clip

Once in a while, you encounter a film scene that is so right on, it's all you can do to not quote it, GIF it, and turn it into a T-shirt within seconds. For many of us, this is that scene. In this exclusive clip from 20th Century Women — in UK cinemas today — Greta Gerwig's character Abbie comes clean about a taboo topic: periods. Abbie, a free-spirited artist who lives with Dorothea Fields (Annette Bening) and her teen son, Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann), hilariously announces to a dining table packed with male guests that she is, "menstruating." When Dorothea admonishes her for oversharing, Abbie (ahem) sees red. She also turns it into a life lesson for young Jamie. "If you ever want to have an adult relationship with a woman, like if you want to have sex with a woman's vagina, you need to be comfortable with the fact that the vagina menstruates," she schools the boy. "Just say menstruation. It's not a big deal." Before long, everyone is saying "menstruation" in unison. You will probably will be, too, pumping your fist as you do so. Seriously — can we get a clip of this to play every time a guy dares to wrinkle his nose at our box of Tampax Pearls?
