Here’s Why Camila Cabello Is Performing With Fifth Harmony On New Year’s Eve

Fifth Harmony will appear tonight on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest. E! News is reporting that the appearance will include Camila Cabello, despite the fact that she left the group earlier this month. The joint appearance doesn't mean that Cabello has changed her mind. E! has confirmed that the performance was taped before Cabello's departure. Cabello's breakup with Fifth Harmony has been far from harmonious. Both sides have taken shots via social media with long statements to the group's fandom, the Harmonisers. "We know you are hurt and confused, we are too," Fifth Harmony wrote. The "we said, she said" continued when Cabello then claimed via Twitter that she was "shocked" by the statement. The New Year's Rockin' Eve performance could well be the last time the Harmonisers see both sides together. As everyone rings the future, a Fifth Harmony with Cabello will be a blast from the past.
Advertisement