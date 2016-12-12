For better or worse, 2016's been a weird, wild ride. But in terms of celebrity news, it was huge — and it brought us a lot of joy. And when it comes to weddings especially, the world's most famous people gave us plenty to talk about.
Watching our favourite stars tie the knot is always special. As fans, we'd even like to think of ourselves as honorary wedding guests. (I'm sure my invitation just got lost in the mail, right, Ciara?)
To close the year on a high note, ahead we've rounded up some our favourite celebrity weddings of 2016. From Teen Mom alums to Shia LaBeouf, plenty of celebrities said "I do" this year. Click through to revisit some of the most notable.
