While everyone deals with death in different ways, we think it's safe to say that this tweet from Cinnabon completely missed the mark. Now deleted, the tweet attempted to commemorate actress Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday, with a Star Wars tribute, but it left fans feeling uneasy.
"RIP Carrie Fisher," the tweet began. "You’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy." This was accompanied by a cinnamon portrait of the late actress in full Princess Leia gear, including a cinnamon bun in place of her famous hairstyle. It's the same image they used for #MayThe4thBeWithYou back in May.
Here’s to the princess with the second-best rolls in the galaxy. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/N03d6ZnQs5— Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) May 4, 2016
Variety reports that Tuesday's tweet was deleted in less than an hour after fans harshly criticised the post. "Never, never use a death to promote your brand," user Paul Henning wrote. "Poor taste."
"Tacky," Julia Alexandria added. "Get over yourself and stop capitalizing on the tragic loss of an icon."
Some are even calling for the original cinnamon bun tweet to be deleted, that one from #MayThe4thBeWithYou in the spring.
"This was cute back in May, but now, we need to find the delete button," advised one user.
Cinnabon has yet to issue a public statement about the incident, but perhaps they're busy doing what we're doing: processing the death of an icon as best they can.
