They say that behind every great man is a great woman, and this is perhaps nowhere as painfully obvious as it is in the Harry Potter series.
Though Harry gets the starring role and Ron gets to be his best friend and sidekick, Hermione is the mastermind behind all their plots (except the weak ones), and the loyal friend who keeps them out of trouble (when they haven't already dug themselves too deep). In fact, she saves their lives on multiple occasions.
Make fun of her obsession with schoolwork all you want, but it's thanks to her book smarts — and street smarts — that Harry and Ron survive through the seventh book. So, where's the respect for Hermione?
A meme shared on Facebook by the blog Simply Potter pays homage to the heroine with faux book titles that acknowledge the vital role she played, Hello Giggles reports.
It appears that the book titles originated on the Tumblr lightspeedsound in 2013. In the post, a user named lunapics points out:
"You realise, of course, that Hermione Granger lit a teacher on fire when she was eleven, and kept a person alive in a jar for a year when she was fourteen, and studies dark and forbidden magics for kicks, and is one of the brightest and strongest witches of her era. If she came at me, even wandless, I would aparate to Neptune to get away from her."
Then, lightspeedsound concludes with, "Voldemort wishes he could be as awesome as Hermione, that’s why he wants to kill her so bad." Hence, the hilariously accurate Harry Potter titles below.
