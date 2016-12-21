Emma Stone is receiving rave reviews for her performance in La La Land, which is no surprise: the actress has been one of America's most cherished young stars since her breakout role in Easy A. However, in a new Rolling Stone article, Stone admits that her star power doesn't always trump typical Hollywood sexism.
In her new interview, Stone admits that she hasn't always felt respected on film sets, especially by directors. Though she did not elaborate which directors treated her in such a way, it seems that the experience wasn't exclusive to just one jerk:
"There are times in the past, making a movie, when I've been told that I'm hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea," Stone says. During those times when she is heard, the actress claims that her good ideas have sometimes been given to the guy standing next to her:
"I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I've improvised, they've laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away."
Stone doesn't need to provide any more evidence that she's hilarious — so why are dudes getting the jokes that she crafted herself? She may not be crying sexism, but it's clear that she finds this kind of thing disturbing. (FYI, I am crying sexism.)
I would love to say I'm surprised by Stone's reveal but truthfully, I'm not at all surprised. We live in a world that made such a fuss over a female Ghostbusters cast that the film's teaser received more down votes than any other video on YouTube. It's like some people can't fathom that we live in a world where women have the equal opportunity to be funny, even with all this evidence of hilarious women onscreen.
The tide needs to shift, and soon. It's about time Stone gets to tell her own damn jokes.
