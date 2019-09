This Black Model Brilliantly Re-created Fashion Ads To Show The Industry's Lack Of Diversity

The West Africa native re-created a series of fashion ads that predominantly feature white women in a series called Black Mirror (no relation to the popular BBC show). She superimposed herself in place of the models originally cast in these ads, placing the original and tweaked versions of the ads side by side. The series highlights the glaring problem the industry continues to have: Why do brands still overwhelmingly cast white models?Created in tandem with her partner, photographer Raffael Dickreuter , Howard's images underscore that skin tones don't sell clothes. The ads range from Dolce & Gabbana to Guess to Calvin Klein. Howard took to Instagram to continue the conversation. In several posts, she tags not only the original models and the brands themselves, but asks the million-dollar question: If Kendall Jenner can do it, why can't she?"What do you mean you already have 2 to 5 black models that looks like me? Did you say the same thing to the 50-100 white models you have?" she wrote in a caption on one of the images. "Here is my proof, so open your eyes and see that Fashion is not black or white! Life is not black or white. I'm just like her. #blackmirror #blackmodelsmatter Right guys?"