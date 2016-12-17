Lightsaber Makeup Brushes Are Everything You Hoped They'd Be

No makeup brand is working harder to fill our beauty routines with childlike wonder than Storybook Cosmetics. In the past few months alone, it has given us a Harry Potter-inspired eyeshadow palette and makeup brushes, along with highly anticipated Wizard of Oz-themed makeup and a soon-to-launch eyeliner set complete with a Hogwarts-style quill.
Now, it's calling on the Force to make even more makeup magic: The brand announced on Instagram yesterday that it has dreamed up designs for a possible Star Wars makeup-brush set — just in time for the release of the latest Star Wars film, Rogue One. Storybook teased a mockup of two brush designs — fashioned as Kylo Ren and Jedi lightsabers — and noted that the final set would include five brushes in total.
Fans of the brand are flooding the post with heart-eyed emojis and comments like, “My brother would finally allow me to do his makeup with these” and “Ohmygod please!!” As Storybook mentioned in its post, that affirmative juju is needed. “Time to send positive vibes, and hope @disney & @starwars sell us the licensing to make this happen for you guys,” it noted. Don't underestimate the Force, as they say.
Fans of the brand are flooding the post with heart-eyed emojis and comments like, “My brother would finally allow me to do his makeup with these” and “Ohmygod please!!” As Storybook mentioned in its post, that affirmative juju is needed. “Time to send positive vibes, and hope @disney & @starwars sell us the licensing to make this happen for you guys,” it noted. Don't underestimate the Force, as they say.
Advertisement