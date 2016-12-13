Snapchat has introduced plenty of updates this year — Memories, Spectacles, and moving emoji, oh my! — but it's been a while since we saw new creative tools. Today, the app is unrolling two, scissors and paintbrush, along with a major new group feature.
Now, when you're editing a snap, you can tap the scissors at the top of the screen and turn your image into a sticker that will be saved for later use. In Memories, you can use the new paintbrush to turn your snaps into artistic masterpieces worthy of an exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Or, perhaps the Museum of Modern Art would be more fitting.
The group feature, which is available for chats and sending snaps, lets you add multiple friends to one conversation. So, instead of selecting individual friends each time you send a snap, you can just create one group of regularly snapped members of your squad.
Click through to see how Groups work. Oh, and Snapchat threw in a musical surprise, too.
