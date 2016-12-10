In many ways, Jennifer Aniston is all of us. She loves watching Friends reruns; she has strong opinions on who should make the final four of The Bachelor; and she's all about '90s throwback fashion. She has also been seen out and about wearing clothes that still have the price tag attached — whoops!
This week, at the New York City premiere of her newest movie, Office Christmas Party, Aniston wore a sleek, black Céline jacket over a sexy, one-shouldered jumpsuit. The look would have been perfection, except for one pesky detail. She left a handful of clunky white price tags affixed to the interior of her sleeve. Sigh — we've been there.
“I can’t imagine how this happens to you,” late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel said during Aniston's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week. She was happy to explain.
“Well, here’s the sad part of that story, I’ve worn that coat about four times,” she revealed. "It was very sweetly gifted to me from a commercial that I had just shot. So I wore it home and I didn’t think about it at all, to be honest. And yeah, four wears later and this happened. It’s not like it’s even a light tag!"
But while having beautiful pieces “gifted” to you is a known perk of celebrity — brands regularly give clothing and accessories to A-list stars in the hopes that subsequent press coverage of the items will benefit them — Kimmel wasn't buying it. “You stole that coat didn’t you?” he insisted.
Stole the coat? No. Stole the spotlight? Yes.
