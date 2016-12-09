I love a raunchy, ridiculous comedy, and I'm not ashamed to admit that my cinematic tastes are not necessarily refined. To this day, I laugh so hard I shed actual tears when watching The Hangover or Pineapple Express. That's just how I roll.



So I was obviously excited to check out Office Christmas Party, which promised to deliver "the greatest party ever thrown" as a corporate holiday shindig turned on its head — featuring some of the funniest actors in Hollywood, including Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn, T.J. Miller, and Jennifer Aniston, to boot.



And let's be real: it has been a year. There have been so many depressing, heartbreaking, maddening, confusing, and scary moments since last Christmas that I think we deserve a little silly, mindless humor. That's the beauty of going to the movies, after all: That dark theater has the capacity to transport you to a different place for a couple of hours to laugh at silly, unrealistic shit and not feel the real world's problems. (Popcorn, snacks, and no phones don't hurt, either.)



Office Christmas Party is a cross between The Hangover and The Night Before, and for all the aforementioned reasons I really thought it would be a winner. But while it definitely brought some LOLs, it's not quite destined to become an instant holiday classic — and it's not quotable enough to be remembered in the vein of Elf or even Bad Santa. Nor are there any standout characters or moments that people will laugh about for years to come.



The film, directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, also had some major plot issues. (For those of you who don't want spoilers, this is the point of no return.) Every single tired office stereotype that can exist in a movie does exist in this movie — and women are treated especially terribly. Receptionists getting in trouble for wearing tight pencil skirts and low-cut blouses to work? Check. The standard by-the-books HR rep who wears pearls, drives a minivan, and delights in forcing everyone to adhere to every rule? Obviously she's in there. Overweight, sassy Black female security guard? Yep, that happens. And the administrative assistant that does everything for everyone and whose talent goes unnoticed? She's accounted for, too.



The writers had a plum opportunity to satirize office stereotypes or make a salient point about them. But instead they went for the low-hanging fruit, expecting that audiences would look past the laziness. Relying on these tired tropes was the easy approach, and it's maddening to watch how it plays out.



The two most disappointing characters in the movie were arguably the most famous female names: Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn, who were both billed as multidimensional characters because of their powerful positions in Zenotek, the software firm on the brink of closure.

